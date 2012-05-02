May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Ligue 1 on
Wednesday.
Paris St Germain 2 Nene 21pen, Javier Pastore 88
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Nice 0
Lille 1 Tulio De Melo 6
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 9,000
- - -
Olympique Marseille 1 Loic Remy 31
AS Nancy 0
Red Card: Joel Sami 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Ajaccio 2 Christian Kinkela 74pen, Richard
Socrier 86
Missed penalty: Johan Cavalli 61
Sochaux 1 Sloan Privat 58
Red Card: David Sauget 59, Yassin Mikari 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,000
- - -
Olympique Lyon 4 Lisandro Lopez 35,72, Cris 69, Jimmy
Briand 88
Valenciennes 1 Renaud Cohade 38pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Caen 1 Thomas Heurtaux 67
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Stade Brest 0
Missed penalty: Bruno Grougi 71
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Ludovic Obraniak 51, Landry N'Guemo
58
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Tuesday, May 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Younes Belhanda 42pen, Olivier
Giroud 84
Red Card: Younes Belhanda 90+3, Gregory Lacombe 90+3
Missed penalty: Souleymane Camara 90+8
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Thomas Kahlenberg 44, Kevin Berigaud
69
Red Card: Cedric Mongongu 90+3, Saber Khelifa 90+3
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,599
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 3
Dijon FCO v Auxerre (1700)
Sunday, May 6
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Ajaccio (1500)
Olympique Lyon v Stade Brest (1500)
Valenciennes v Paris St Germain (1915)
Monday, May 7
Auxerre v Girondins Bordeaux (1700)
FC Lorient v Dijon FCO (1700)
Sochaux v AS Nancy (1700)
Lille v Caen (1700)
St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (1700)
Toulouse v Nice (1700)
Stade Rennes v Montpellier HSC (1900)