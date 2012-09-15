Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Valenciennes 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,073 - - - St Etienne 0 Red Card: Jonathan Brison 10 Sochaux 1 Tape Mousse Doubai 75 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,555 - - - Nice 4 Camel Meriem 46, Nemanja Pejcinovic 51, Eric Bautheac 67, Valentin Eysseric 90 Stade Brest 2 Jonathan Ayite 78pen, Paul Baysse 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,148 - - - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 Cedric Barbosa 31,78, Yannick Sagbo 73 Bastia 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,555 - - - ES Troyes AC 1 Sebastien Grax 88 Lille 1 Dimitri Payet 38 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,213 - - - Friday, September 14 Stade de Reims 3 Diego 38, Christopher Glombard 71, Gaaetan Courtet 86 Montpellier HSC 1 Remy Cabella 55 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,835 - - - Paris St Germain 2 Javier Pastore 38, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 69 Toulouse 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,224 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Stade Rennes v FC Lorient (1200) Olympique Lyon v Ajaccio (1500) AS Nancy v Olympique Marseille (1900)