Feb 12 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday.
Toulouse 0
St Etienne 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 71
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Nice 0
Paris St Germain 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Lille 4 David Rozehnal 8, Eden Hazard 65, Mathieu
Debuchy 75, Nolan Roux 90
Girondins Bordeaux 5 Nicolas Maurice-Belay 2,50, Ludovic
Obraniak 17,90+2, Yoan Gouffran 60
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Saturday, February 11
Stade Brest 1 Santiago Gentiletti 90+2
Red Card: Issam Jemaa 90
Dijon FCO 1 Gael Kakuta 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,412
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Mevlut Erding 16
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,177
- - -
Auxerre 1 Willy Boly 18
FC Lorient 1 Innocent Emeghara 90+2
Red Card: Fabien Audard 21
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 7,373
- - -
Montpellier HSC 3 Younes Belhanda 53pen, Remy Cabella 64,
Olivier Giroud 67
Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,647
- - -
Valenciennes 1 Mahamadou Samassa 90+2
AS Nancy 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,657
- - -
Olympique Lyon 1 Lisandro Lopez 86pen
Caen 2 Romain Hamouma 13, Livio Nabab 73
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,692
- - -