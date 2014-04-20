April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 20
Olympique Marseille 0
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,545
- - -
Bastia 2 Florian Raspentino 32, Sebastien Squillaci 89
Ajaccio 1 Aboubacar Demba Camara 4
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 14,153
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 5 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 8,20,26, Jussie 48, Diego Rolan 68pen
En Avant Guingamp 1 Mustapha Diallo 29
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 18,046
- - -
FC Lorient 4 Jeremie Aliadiere 31pen, Kevin Monnet-Paquet 87, Vincent Aboubakar 90,90+3
Montpellier HSC 4 Remy Cabella 26,81, M'Baye Niang 56, Jean Deza 78
Red Card: Geoffrey Jourdren 29
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,019
- - -
Stade de Reims 0
Sochaux 1 Sebastien Corchia 41
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,493
- - -
Valenciennes 2 Carl Medjani 80, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 84
Nantes 6 Johan Audel 24, Alejandro Bedoya 41, Serge Gakpe 44,54, Carl Medjani 86og, Banel Nicolita 89
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 13,972
- - -
Monaco 1 Dimitar Berbatov 5
Nice 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,500
- - -
Friday, April 18
St Etienne 0
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,137
- - -