Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 12
Montpellier HSC 2 Souleymane Camara 54, Rodrigue Ninga 62
En Avant Guingamp 1 Sloan Privat 32
Red Card: Nicolas Benezet 34
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,846
- - -
Lille 3 Eric Bautheac 28,55, Djibril Sidibe 84
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 86
Toulouse 1 Aleksandar Pesic 53
Red Card: Issa Diop 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,000
- - -
ES Troyes AC 1 Jimmy Cabot 59
Bastia 1 Seko Fofana 23
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Diego 78pen
Red Card: Aissa Mandi 90+4
Nice 1 Valere Germain 6
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,536
- - -
Friday, December 11
Stade Rennes 1 Juan Quintero 62
Caen 1 Syam Ben Youssef 79
Red Card: Emmanuel Imorou 36
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,471
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 13
Monaco v St Etienne (1300)
Angers SCO v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
Olympique Marseille v GFC Ajaccio (1600)
Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (2000)