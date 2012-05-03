May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Ligue 1 match on Thursday Dijon FCO 0 Auxerre 2 Roy Contout 29, Delvin Ndinga 86 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Wednesday, May 2 Paris St Germain 2 Nene 21pen, Javier Pastore 88 St Etienne 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,961 - - - Nice 0 Lille 1 Tulio De Melo 6 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,570 - - - Olympique Marseille 1 Loic Remy 31 AS Nancy 0 Red Card: Joel Sami 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,430 - - - Ajaccio 2 Christian Kinkela 74pen, Richard Socrier 86 Missed penalty: Johan Cavalli 61 Sochaux 1 Sloan Privat 58 Red Card: David Sauget 59, Yassin Mikari 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,171 - - - Olympique Lyon 4 Lisandro Lopez 35,72, Cris 69, Jimmy Briand 88 Valenciennes 1 Renaud Cohade 38pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,890 - - - Caen 1 Thomas Heurtaux 67 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,518 - - - Stade Brest 0 Missed penalty: Bruno Grougi 71 Toulouse 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,183 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 2 Ludovic Obraniak 51, Landry N'Guemo 58 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,531 - - - Tuesday, May 1 Montpellier HSC 2 Younes Belhanda 42pen, Olivier Giroud 84 Red Card: Younes Belhanda 90+3, Gregory Lacombe 90+3 Missed penalty: Souleymane Camara 90+8 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Thomas Kahlenberg 44, Kevin Berigaud 69 Red Card: Cedric Mongongu 90+3, Saber Khelifa 90+3 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,599 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 6 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Ajaccio (1500) Olympique Lyon v Stade Brest (1500) Valenciennes v Paris St Germain (1915) Monday, May 7 Auxerre v Girondins Bordeaux (1700) FC Lorient v Dijon FCO (1700) Sochaux v AS Nancy (1700) Lille v Caen (1700) St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (1700) Toulouse v Nice (1700) Stade Rennes v Montpellier HSC (1900)