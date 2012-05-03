Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Ligue 1 match on Thursday Dijon FCO 0 Auxerre 2 Roy Contout 29, Delvin Ndinga 86 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Wednesday, May 2 Paris St Germain 2 Nene 21pen, Javier Pastore 88 St Etienne 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,961 - - - Nice 0 Lille 1 Tulio De Melo 6 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,570 - - - Olympique Marseille 1 Loic Remy 31 AS Nancy 0 Red Card: Joel Sami 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,430 - - - Ajaccio 2 Christian Kinkela 74pen, Richard Socrier 86 Missed penalty: Johan Cavalli 61 Sochaux 1 Sloan Privat 58 Red Card: David Sauget 59, Yassin Mikari 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,171 - - - Olympique Lyon 4 Lisandro Lopez 35,72, Cris 69, Jimmy Briand 88 Valenciennes 1 Renaud Cohade 38pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,890 - - - Caen 1 Thomas Heurtaux 67 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,518 - - - Stade Brest 0 Missed penalty: Bruno Grougi 71 Toulouse 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,183 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 2 Ludovic Obraniak 51, Landry N'Guemo 58 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,531 - - - Tuesday, May 1 Montpellier HSC 2 Younes Belhanda 42pen, Olivier Giroud 84 Red Card: Younes Belhanda 90+3, Gregory Lacombe 90+3 Missed penalty: Souleymane Camara 90+8 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Thomas Kahlenberg 44, Kevin Berigaud 69 Red Card: Cedric Mongongu 90+3, Saber Khelifa 90+3 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,599 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 6 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Ajaccio (1500) Olympique Lyon v Stade Brest (1500) Valenciennes v Paris St Germain (1915) Monday, May 7 Auxerre v Girondins Bordeaux (1700) FC Lorient v Dijon FCO (1700) Sochaux v AS Nancy (1700) Lille v Caen (1700) St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (1700) Toulouse v Nice (1700) Stade Rennes v Montpellier HSC (1900)
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F