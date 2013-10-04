Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Bastia 4 Ryad Boudebouz 6, Wahbi Khazri 23pen, Milos Krasic 59, Romaric 79
FC Lorient 1 Mathieu Coutadeur 32
Red Card: Larry Azouni 84
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 5
Monaco v St Etienne (1500)
En Avant Guingamp v Stade Rennes (1800)
Nantes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800)
Lille v Ajaccio (1800)
Toulouse v Nice (1800)
Valenciennes v Stade de Reims (1800)
Sunday, October 6
Montpellier HSC v Olympique Lyon (1200)
Girondins Bordeaux v Sochaux (1500)
Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (1900)