April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 17
Monaco 2 Bernardo Silva 47, Andrea Raggi 75
Olympique Marseille 1 Michy Batshuayi 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,056
- - -
Stade Rennes 0
En Avant Guingamp 3 Mustapha Diallo 63, Jimmy Briand 73, Younousse Sankhare 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,068
- - -
Nantes 0
Montpellier HSC 2 Bryan Dabo 23, Ellyes Skhiri 71
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,789
- - -
Saturday, April 16
Bastia 0
St Etienne 1 Nolan Roux 75
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,631
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 2 Gregory Pujol 41, Alassane Toure 86
Red Card: Roderic Filippi 67
Lille 4 Sofiane Boufal 19,74,84, Pablo Martinez 88og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 3,605
- - -
ES Troyes AC 2 Fabien Camus 50, Benjamin Nivet 61pen
Stade de Reims 1 Thievy Bifouma 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,650
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Diego Rolan 70
Angers SCO 3 Cheikh Ndoye 61, Mohamed Yattara 64, Gregory Bourillon 87
Red Card: Ismael Traore 34
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,611
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Zargo Toure 90+1
Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 49
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,212
- - -
Paris St Germain 6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 12,56, Blaise Matuidi 45+1, Edinson Cavani 49, Angel Di Maria 52, Maxwell 76
Caen 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 44,807
- - -
Friday, April 15
Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 82
Red Card: Maxwell Cornet 25
Nice 1 Valere Germain 18
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 55,744
- - -