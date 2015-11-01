Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Nantes 0
Olympique Marseille 1 Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 53
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,392
- - -
Monaco 1 Mario Pasalic 35
Angers SCO 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 6,075
- - -
Nice 0
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,169
- - -
Saturday, October 31
ES Troyes AC 0
Red Card: Corentin Jean 36
Olympique Lyon 1 Claudio Beauvue 78pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,877
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 2 Mohamed Wael Larbi 44,68
Red Card: Roderic Filippi 64
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 3,628
- - -
Bastia 1 Abdoulaye Sadio Diallo 31
Caen 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,386
- - -
Toulouse 1 Zinedine Machach 39
Montpellier HSC 1 Jerome Roussillon 34
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 8,883
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 2 Jimmy Briand 1, Yannis Salibur 83
Red Card: Younousse Sankhare 45
FC Lorient 2 Benjamin Moukandjo 64pen,90+3
Red Card: Abdul Majeed Waris 43
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,085
- - -
St Etienne 3 Robert Beric 63, Prince Oniangue 68og, Valentin Eysseric 83
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,825
- - -
Friday, October 30
Stade Rennes 0
Paris St Germain 1 Angel Di Maria 75
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,844
- - -