Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 11
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 64,90pen
FC Lorient 2 Maxwell 4og, Jeremie Aliadiere 45+3
Red Card: Gregory Bourillon 88
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 43,000
- - -
Nice 0
Missed penalty: Luciano Monzon 70
Ajaccio 1 Ribeiro Eduardo 10
Red Card: Mehdi Mostefa Sbaa 46
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,500
- - -
Sochaux 2 Sloan Privat 12, Tape Mousse Doubai 89
Bastia 3 Anthony Modeste 59, Toifilou Maoulida 74,83
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Daniel Wass 17, Saber Khelifa 90+4
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Ludovic Obraniak 11, Yoan Gouffran 14, Henri Saivet 51
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Yohan Mollo 90+1
Stade Brest 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Valenciennes 1 Rincon 34og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Stade Rennes 0
Red Card: Jires Ekoko 29
Olympique Lyon 1 Yoann Gourcuff 16
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
St Etienne 1 Romain Hamouma 74
Lille 2 Aurelien Chedjou 58, Benoit Pedretti 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Friday, August 10
Montpellier HSC 1 Souleymane Camara 34
Red Card: Jamel Saihi 40
Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 72
Red Card: Adrien Regattin 73, Serge Aurier 84
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,788
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 12
Stade de Reims v Olympique Marseille (1900)