Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, August 11 Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 64,90pen FC Lorient 2 Maxwell 4og, Jeremie Aliadiere 45+3 Red Card: Gregory Bourillon 88 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 43,000 - - - Nice 0 Missed penalty: Luciano Monzon 70 Ajaccio 1 Ribeiro Eduardo 10 Red Card: Mehdi Mostefa Sbaa 46 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,500 - - - Sochaux 2 Sloan Privat 12, Tape Mousse Doubai 89 Bastia 3 Anthony Modeste 59, Toifilou Maoulida 74,83 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,000 - - - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Daniel Wass 17, Saber Khelifa 90+4 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Ludovic Obraniak 11, Yoan Gouffran 14, Henri Saivet 51 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 15,000 - - - AS Nancy 1 Yohan Mollo 90+1 Stade Brest 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - ES Troyes AC 0 Valenciennes 1 Rincon 34og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Stade Rennes 0 Red Card: Jires Ekoko 29 Olympique Lyon 1 Yoann Gourcuff 16 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,000 - - - St Etienne 1 Romain Hamouma 74 Lille 2 Aurelien Chedjou 58, Benoit Pedretti 90 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000 - - - Friday, August 10 Montpellier HSC 1 Souleymane Camara 34 Red Card: Jamel Saihi 40 Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 72 Red Card: Adrien Regattin 73, Serge Aurier 84 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,788 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 12 Stade de Reims v Olympique Marseille (1900)