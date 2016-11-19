Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Tobias Badila Kouendolo 77 Dijon FCO 0 Missed penalty: Lois Diony 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,341 - - - Bastia 1 Ellyes Skhiri 6og Montpellier HSC 1 Steve Mounie 55 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,189 - - - Toulouse 1 Odsonne Edouard 90+5 Metz 2 Yann Jouffre 35pen, Georges Mandjeck 48 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,746 - - - Stade Rennes 1 Giovanni Sio 21 Angers SCO 1 Nicolas Pepe 82 Red Card: Romain Thomas 58, Cheikh Ndoye 90+2 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,142 - - - Paris St Germain 2 Angel Di Maria 13, Jese 90pen Nantes 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,258 - - - Friday, November 18 Lille 0 Red Card: Younousse Sankhare 55 Olympique Lyon 1 Maxwell Cornet 3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,660 - - - FC Lorient 0 Monaco 3 Radamel Falcao 64, Thomas Lemar 67, Boschilia 90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,574 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 En Avant de Guingamp v Girondins Bordeaux (1400) Olympique Marseille v Caen (1600) St Etienne v Nice (1945)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.