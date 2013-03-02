March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 2
Bastia 1 Toifilou Maoulida 47
Red Card: Florian Thauvin 90+7, Jerome Rothen 90+7
Ajaccio 0
Red Card: Matthieu Chalme 80, Dennis Oliech 90+3, Benjamin Andre 90+8
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
St Etienne 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 7pen, Brandao 60,74, Yohan Mollo 70
Nice 0
Red Card: Valentin Eysseric 24
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Toulouse 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Sochaux 1 Sloan Privat 90+4
AS Nancy 2 Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 7pen, Florent Zitte 40
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Kevin Monnet-Paquet 4
Valenciennes 1 Gael Danic 80pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Grzegorz Krychowiak 64
Red Card: Christopher Glombard 60
Paris St Germain 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,098
- - -
Friday, March 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Vitorino Hilton 75, Souleymane Camara 86
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,934
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 3
Stade Brest v Olympique Lyon (1300)
Olympique Marseille v ES Troyes AC (1600)
Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (2000)