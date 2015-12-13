Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Paris St Germain 5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 11,77pen, Serge Aurier 17, Edinson Cavani 61, Lucas Moura 90+1
Olympique Lyon 1 Jordan Ferri 24
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 46,650
- - -
Olympique Marseille 1 Michy Batshuayi 38
Red Card: Abdelaziz Barrada 51
GFC Ajaccio 1 Jacques Zoua 19pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,298
- - -
Angers SCO 1 Romain Thomas 83
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Diego Rolan 40
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,702
- - -
Monaco 1 Fabinho 82pen
St Etienne 0
Red Card: Kevin Malcuit 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,213
- - -
Saturday, December 12
Montpellier HSC 2 Souleymane Camara 54, Rodrigue Ninga 62
En Avant Guingamp 1 Sloan Privat 32
Red Card: Nicolas Benezet 34
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,846
- - -
Lille 3 Eric Bautheac 28,55, Djibril Sidibe 84
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,170
- - -
Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 86
Toulouse 1 Aleksandar Pesic 53
Red Card: Issa Diop 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,851
- - -
ES Troyes AC 1 Jimmy Cabot 59
Bastia 1 Seko Fofana 23
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,117
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Diego 78pen
Red Card: Aissa Mandi 90+4
Nice 1 Valere Germain 6
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,536
- - -
Friday, December 11
Stade Rennes 1 Juan Quintero 62
Caen 1 Syam Ben Youssef 79
Red Card: Emmanuel Imorou 36
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,471
- - -