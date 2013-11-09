Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 9
Bastia 1 Gianni Bruno 8
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 0
Red Card: Lionel Mathis 80
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Red Card: Maxime Barthelme 72
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Toulouse 1 Issiaga Sylla 42
Ajaccio 1 Paul Lasne 7
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Valenciennes 1 Benjamin Angoua 6
Montpellier HSC 1 Benjamin Stambouli 90+2
Red Card: Mathieu Deplagne 74
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Paris St Germain 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 39,57pen,75
Nice 1 Nemanja Pejcinovic 70
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,599
- - -
Friday, November 8
Monaco 1 Radamel Falcao 27
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Daniel Wass 20
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 6,507
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 10
Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1300)
Olympique Marseille v Sochaux (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)