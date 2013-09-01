Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
Olympique Marseille 1 Lucas Mendes 43
Monaco 2 Radamel Falcao 47, Emmanuel Riviere 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,995
- - -
Nice 2 Thimothee Kolodziejczak 18, Valentin Eysseric 43
Montpellier HSC 2 Souleymane Camara 34, Siaka Tiene 52
Red Card: Djamel Bakar 83
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 14,962
- - -
St Etienne 2 Romain Hamouma 7, Loic Perrin 50
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Ludovic Obraniak 90+1
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,091
- - -
Saturday, August 31
Bastia 2 Claudiu Keserue 43, Romaric 67
Red Card: Julian Palmieri 37
Toulouse 1 Martin Braithwaite 57
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,669
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Vincent Aboubakar 14
Valenciennes 0
Red Card: Rudy Mater 85
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,188
- - -
Stade de Reims 0
Nantes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,304
- - -
Stade Rennes 0
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,307
- - -
Sochaux 0
Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,294
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Adrien Rabiot 90+1, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 90+3
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,943
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Kevin Berigaud 8,33
Olympique Lyon 1 Jordan Ferri 49
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 12,669
- - -