UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Ajaccio 3 Ricardo Faty 18, Benjamin Andre 37, Johan Cavalli 77 Stade Rennes 1 Abdoulaye Doucoure 33 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 5,981 - - - En Avant Guingamp 1 Rachid Alioui 62 Stade de Reims 2 Odair Fortes 69, Floyd Ama Ayite 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,953 - - - Lille 2 Divock Origi 3, Ryan Mendes Da Graca 90+3 Sochaux 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,841 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Remy Cabella 44 Red Card: Siaka Tiene 68 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Kevin Berigaud 32 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,281 - - - Valenciennes 2 Tongo Hamed Doumbia 26, Abdul Majeed Waris 88 Nice 1 Neal Maupay 75 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,186 - - - Olympique Marseille 3 Dimitri Payet 13,25, Andre-Pierre Gignac 55 Bastia 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 36,240 - - - Friday, February 7 Toulouse 0 St Etienne 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,123 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Nantes v Olympique Lyon (1300) Monaco v Paris St Germain (2000)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,