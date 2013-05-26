May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Toulouse 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 5,11
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Arnaud Le Lan 84pen
Paris St Germain 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 51, Kevin Gameiro 63,65
Red Card: Ronan Le Crom 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 5pen,34
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Yannick Sagbo 45+3pen
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Lille 1 Salomon Kalou 42
St Etienne 1 Romain Hamouma 59
Red Card: Josuha Guilavogui 67
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Olympique Marseille 0
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Olympique Lyon 2 Lisandro Lopez 23pen, Clement Grenier 69
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,000
- - -
Valenciennes 2 Florian Jarjat 68og, Gregory Pujol 88
ES Troyes AC 1 Benjamin Nivet 12
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Bastia 0
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Ajaccio 0
Nice 2 Dario Cvitanich 50, Eric Bautheac 77
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,500
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Charlison Benschop 90+1
AS Nancy 2 Sebastien Puygrenier 10,30
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 11,000
- - -