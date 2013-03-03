March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
Lille 2 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 59, Salomon Kalou 72
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Jaroslav Plasil 31pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,000
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Florian Jarjat 81og, Andre-Pierre Gignac 82
ES Troyes AC 1 Marcos Pereira 70
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,106
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Kamel Chafni 8
Olympique Lyon 1 Tripy Makonda 53og
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,924
- - -
Saturday, March 2
Bastia 1 Toifilou Maoulida 47
Red Card: Florian Thauvin 90+7, Jerome Rothen 90+7
Ajaccio 0
Red Card: Matthieu Chalme 80, Dennis Oliech 90+3, Benjamin Andre 90+8
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,205
- - -
St Etienne 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 7pen, Brandao 60,74, Yohan Mollo 70
Nice 0
Red Card: Valentin Eysseric 24
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,358
- - -
Toulouse 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,011
- - -
Sochaux 1 Sloan Privat 90+4
AS Nancy 2 Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 7pen, Florent Zitte 40
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,912
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Kevin Monnet-Paquet 4
Valenciennes 1 Gael Danic 80pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,684
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Grzegorz Krychowiak 64
Red Card: Christopher Glombard 60
Paris St Germain 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,098
- - -
Friday, March 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Vitorino Hilton 75, Souleymane Camara 86
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,934
- - -