Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Nice 2 Paul Baysse 5, Jean Michel Seri 76 Missed penalty: Mario Balotelli 81 Olympique Lyon 0 Red Card: Nabil Fekir 28 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,139 - - - Toulouse 3 Oscar Trejo 65, Martin Braithwaite 84,87 Monaco 1 Valere Germain 3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,602 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 AS Nancy-Lorraine v Paris St Germain (1500) En Avant de Guingamp v Lille (1800) FC Lorient v Nantes (1800) Montpellier HSC v Caen (1800) Bastia v Angers SCO (1800) Sunday, October 16 Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux (1300) St Etienne v Dijon FCO (1500) Olympique Marseille v Metz (1845)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)