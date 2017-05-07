May 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
Olympique Marseille 2 Bafetimbi Gomis 21, Patrice Evra 66
Nice 1 Mario Balotelli 50
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,685
- - -
Olympique Lyon 3 Nabil Fekir 65pen, Maxwell Cornet 70,80
Nantes 2 Valentin Rongier 19, Guillaume Gillet 75
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,473
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Ndombe Mubele 80
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,308
- - -
Saturday, May 6
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0
Monaco 3 Tobias Badila Kouendolo 3og, Bernardo Silva 40, Thomas Lemar 86
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 19,519
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Romain Philippoteaux 63
Angers SCO 1 Vincent Manceau 72
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,563
- - -
Toulouse 0
Caen 1 Ivan Santini 58
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,474
- - -
En Avant de Guingamp 4 Jimmy Briand 4,64, Yannis Salibur 55,59pen
Dijon FCO 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,055
- - -
Lille 0
Metz 2 Georges Mandjeck 36, Renaud Cohade 55
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,336
- - -
Paris St Germain 5 Lucas Moura 32, Marco Verratti 35, Edinson Cavani 76,89, Marquinhos 82
Missed penalty: Edinson Cavani 80
Bastia 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 45,826
- - -
Friday, May 5
St Etienne 2 Robert Beric 45, Vincent Pajot 64
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Adam Ounas 42pen, Gaetan Laborde 50
Red Card: Nicolas Pallois 90+2
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,606
- - -