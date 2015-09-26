Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Caen 2 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 28, Emmanuel Imorou 55
GFC Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,835
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Fallou Diagne 71
Red Card: Yacouba Sylla 90+2
ES Troyes AC 1 Jessy Pi 11
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,170
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Wahbi Khazri 17, Jaroslav Plasil 40, Pablo 45+2
Olympique Lyon 1 Claudio Beauvue 78
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 26,593
- - -
Bastia 3 Julian Palmieri 8, Sebastien Squillaci 31,42
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 10,658
- - -
Nantes 1 Yacine Bammou 11
Paris St Germain 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 48, Edinson Cavani 73, Angel Di Maria 80, Serge Aurier 90
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,410
- - -
Friday, September 25
Stade de Reims 1 David Ngog 56
Missed penalty: David Ngog 20
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,696
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Olympique Marseille v Angers SCO (1200)
En Avant Guingamp v Monaco (1500)
Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1500)
St Etienne v Nice (1900)