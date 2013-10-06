Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 6
Olympique Marseille 1 Andre Ayew 34pen
Paris St Germain 2 Maxwell 45, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 66pen
Red Card: Thiago Motta 31
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 4 Henri Saivet 21pen, Jussie 38, Cheick Tidiane Diabate 70,89
Sochaux 1 Roy Contout 17
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 12,823
- - -
Montpellier HSC 5 Victor Montano 16,68, Anthony Mounier 45, Remy Cabella 59pen,66
Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 47
Red Card: Maxime Gonalons 83
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 14,730
- - -
Saturday, October 5
En Avant Guingamp 2 Jeremy Sorbon 47, Mustapha Yatabare 70
Stade Rennes 0
Red Card: Nelson Oliveira 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,779
- - -
Lille 3 Pape Ndiaye Souare 17, Idrissa Gueye 57, Salomon Kalou 70
Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,384
- - -
Nantes 3 Filip Djordjevic 2,34, Papy Djilobodji 65
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,321
- - -
Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 34
Nice 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,512
- - -
Valenciennes 1 Eloge Enza Yamissi 90
Stade de Reims 1 Prince Oniangue 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Monaco 2 Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 15, Lucas Ocampos 87
St Etienne 1 Romain Hamouma 49
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,773
- - -
Friday, October 4
Bastia 4 Ryad Boudebouz 6, Wahbi Khazri 23pen, Milos Krasic 59, Romaric 79
FC Lorient 1 Mathieu Coutadeur 32
Red Card: Larry Azouni 84
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 12,373
- - -