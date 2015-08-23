Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Olympique Marseille 6 Abdelaziz Barrada 19, Lassana Diarra 47, Michy Batshuayi 56,90, Lucas Ocampos 63, Romain Alessandrini 87
ES Troyes AC 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 58,356
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Red Card: Benjamin Lecomte 1
St Etienne 1 Romain Hamouma 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,075
- - -
Lille 0
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,035
- - -
Saturday, August 22
GFC Ajaccio 0
Angers SCO 2 Cheikh Ndoye 2,20
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 3,911
- - -
Nantes 1 Ermir Lenjani 76
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,854
- - -
Bastia 3 Julian Palmieri 5, Maxime Baca 39og, Lassana Coulibaly 90
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 13,966
- - -
Toulouse 1 Tongo Doumbia 22
Monaco 1 Thomas Lemar 65
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,748
- - -
Nice 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 66, Alassane Plea 77
Caen 1 Andy Delort 67
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,908
- - -
Olympique Lyon 1 Nabil Fekir 12
Stade Rennes 2 Pedro Henrique 7, Mehdi Zeffane 56
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,470
- - -
Friday, August 21
Montpellier HSC 0
Paris St Germain 1 Blaise Matuidi 61
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,163
- - -