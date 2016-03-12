March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
En Avant Guingamp 2 Jimmy Briand 7, Sloan Privat 24
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Toulouse 4 Wissam Ben Yedder 5,50pen, Martin Braithwaite 86pen, Oscar Trejo 90
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Red Card: Ludovic Sane 49
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 1 Khalid Boutaib 70
Caen 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,500
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
Nice 2 Valere Germain 61, Alassane Plea 76
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Bastia 1 Gael Danic 90+2
Lille 2 Sofiane Boufal 37, Ibrahim Amadou 59
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Abdul Majeed Waris 34
Olympique Marseille 1 Mauricio Isla 46
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,599
- - -
Friday, March 11
Monaco 2 Vagner Love 5,37
Stade de Reims 2 Gaetan Charbonnier 11, Diego 79
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 5,738
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
ES Troyes AC v Paris St Germain (1300)
Nantes v Angers SCO (1600)
Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyon (2000)