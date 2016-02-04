Feb 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Thursday
Thursday, February 4
Stade Rennes 0
St Etienne 1 Bayal Sall 73
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,049
- - -
Wednesday, February 3
Paris St Germain 3 Edinson Cavani 6, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 55, Layvin Kurzawa 69
FC Lorient 1 Raphael Guerreiro 19
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 45,358
- - -
Lille 1 Adama Soumaoro 59
Caen 0
Red Card: Jordan N'Kololo 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,312
- - -
Nice 1 Hatem Ben Arfa 82
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,828
- - -
Olympique Lyon 3 Alexandre Lacazette 41,87, Aldo Kalulu 90+3
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,143
- - -
Stade de Reims 2 Hamari Traore 43, Gaetan Charbonnier 50
Angers SCO 1 Arnold Bouka Moutou 15
Red Card: Pierrick Capelle 90+1
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,603
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 4 Mevluet Erdinc 5, Younousse Sankhare 46, Thibault Giresse 56, Ludovic Blas 90
ES Troyes AC 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,973
- - -
Nantes 3 Emiliano Sala 14, Alejandro Bedoya 23, Adryan 58
GFC Ajaccio 1 Ulrich Kevin Mayi 26
Red Card: Amos Youga 51
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,799
- - -
Tuesday, February 2
Montpellier HSC 0
Olympique Marseille 1 Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 68
Red Card: Florian Thauvin 69
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,756
- - -
Monaco 2 Francois-Joseph Modesto 35og, Bernardo Silva 73
Bastia 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,607
- - -