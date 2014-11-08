UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Caen 1 Mathieu Duhamel 23 Nantes 2 Oswaldo Vizcarrondo 40, Jordan Veretout 60 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,900 - - - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Daniel Wass 76 Nice 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,738 - - - Toulouse 3 Pantxi Sirieix 3, Wissam Ben Yedder 61, Aleksandar Pesic 71 Metz 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,412 - - - Bastia 2 Junior Tallo 21,45+1 Montpellier HSC 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 11,556 - - - Racing Lens 1 Yoann Touzghar 74pen Girondins Bordeaux 2 Wahbi Khazri 24, Cheick Tidiane Diabate 41 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 11,037 - - - Friday, November 7 Stade Rennes 1 Pedro Henrique 89 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,390 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Olympique Lyon v En Avant Guingamp (1300) St Etienne v Monaco (1600) Stade de Reims v Lille (1600) Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille (2000)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
