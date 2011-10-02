Oct 2 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday.
Paris St Germain 2 Javier Pastore 64, Christophe Jallet
90
Olympique Lyon 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Olympique Marseille 1 Andre Ayew 19
Stade Brest 1 Romain Poyet 5
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 39,598
- - -
Lille 2 Moussa Sow 7, Florent Balmont 32
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 16,802
- - -
Played on Saturday
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 18, Michael
Ciani 49
Red card: Marc Planus 24
Montpellier HSC 2 Younes Belhanda 88pen, Vitorino
Hilton 90
Red card: Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,713
- - -
St Etienne 1 Josuha Guilavogui 38
Auxerre 1 Ben Sahar 5
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 19,338
- - -
Sochaux 3 Modibo Maiga 9,88, Cedric Bakambu 89
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,142
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Lossemy Karaboue 53
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Cedric Mongongu 62pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,054
- - -
FC Lorient 2 Joel Campbell 22, Yann Jouffre 68
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,698
- - -
Caen 1 Pierre-Alain Frau 80
Nice 1 Eric Mouloungui 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,234
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Eric Bautheac 41
Ajaccio 1 Mehdi Mostefa Sbaa 18
Red card: Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi 89
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,534
- - -
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)