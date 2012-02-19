Feb 19 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday.
Paris St Germain 2 Alex 41, Guillaume Hoarau 88
Montpellier HSC 2 Younes Belhanda 45+2, John Utaka 82
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
St Etienne 4 Jean-Pascal Mignot 24, Laurent
Batlles 53, Bakary Sako 67, Max Gradel 78
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Yoan Gouffran 41
Olympique Lyon 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Olympique Marseille 1 Alou Diarra 16
Valenciennes 1 Gil 51
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,055
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Lille 1 Mathieu Debuchy 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,812
- - -
Sochaux 0
Auxerre 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,136
- - -
Dijon FCO 3 Gael Kakuta 44, Brice Jovial 53,
Koro Kone 87
Nice 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,303
- - -
Ajaccio 0
Missed penalty: Ribeiro Eduardo 84
Stade Brest 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 5,633
- - -
Caen 2 Pierre-Alain Frau 45+2pen, Livio
Nabab 57
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Cedric Barbosa 51, Sidney Govou 90+4
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,881
- - -
AS Nancy 0
Toulouse 3 Pantxi Sirieix 9, Adrien Regattin
20, Emmanuel Riviere 73
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,093
- - -