Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 19
Bastia 2 Floyd Ama Ayite 21, Julien Romain 79
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,528
- - -
Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 12
Red Card: Tongo Doumbia 68
Lille 1 Sofiane Boufal 87
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,843
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 0
Stade Rennes 2 Ousmane Dembele 63, Giovanni Sio 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,196
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Nantes 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,711
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Red Card: Mouhamadou Dabo 4
Monaco 0
Missed penalty: Lacina Traore 5
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,266
- - -
Caen 0
Missed penalty: Andy Delort 85
Paris St Germain 3 Angel Di Maria 16,50, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 36
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,679
- - -
Friday, December 18
Nice 1 Olivier Boscagli 31
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,026
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 20
St Etienne v Angers SCO (1300)
GFC Ajaccio v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Marseille (2000)