March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
Stade Rennes 2 Fallou Diagne 70, Jeremie Boga 82
Olympique Lyon 2 Rachid Ghezzal 33, Alexandre Lacazette 55
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,830
- - -
Nantes 2 Emiliano Sala 49,69
Angers SCO 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,611
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Red Card: Lossemy Karaboue 74
Paris St Germain 9 Edinson Cavani 13,75, Javier Pastore 17, Adrien Rabiot 19, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 46,52,55,88, Matthieu Saunier 58og
Missed penalty: Edinson Cavani 75
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 19,184
- - -
Saturday, March 12
En Avant Guingamp 2 Jimmy Briand 7, Sloan Privat 24
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 13,981
- - -
Toulouse 4 Wissam Ben Yedder 5,50pen, Martin Braithwaite 86pen, Oscar Trejo 90
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Red Card: Ludovic Sane 49
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,292
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 1 Khalid Boutaib 70
Caen 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,488
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
Nice 2 Valere Germain 61, Alassane Plea 76
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,462
- - -
Bastia 1 Gael Danic 90+2
Lille 2 Sofiane Boufal 37, Ibrahim Amadou 59
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,727
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Abdul Majeed Waris 34
Olympique Marseille 1 Mauricio Isla 46
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,599
- - -
Friday, March 11
Monaco 2 Vagner Love 5,37
Stade de Reims 2 Gaetan Charbonnier 11, Diego 79
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 5,738
- - -