Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Toulouse 0
Nantes 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,570
- - -
Bastia 2 Floyd Ama Ayite 10,83pen
Red Card: Jean-Louis Leca 48
ES Troyes AC 0
Red Card: Brayan Perea 60, Fabien Camus 81
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,441
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Jimmy Cabot 49
Red Card: Francois Bellugou 38
Montpellier HSC 1 Kevin Berigaud 45+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,077
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 0
En Avant Guingamp 0
Red Card: Lionel Mathis 8
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,569
- - -
Caen 0
Stade de Reims 2 Thievy Bifouma 20, Prince Oniangue 63
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,018
- - -
Angers SCO 0
Red Card: Thomas Mangani 16
Olympique Lyon 3 Christophe Jallet 13, Rachid Ghezzal 46, Corentin Tolisso 81
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,386
- - -
Monaco 1 Tiemoue Bakayoko 81
Red Card: Nabil Dirar 48
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,842
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 7
Lille v Stade Rennes (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (2000)