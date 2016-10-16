Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
Olympique Marseille 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 13
Metz 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,000
- - -
St Etienne 1 Nolan Roux 90+5pen
Dijon FCO 1 Pierre Lees-Melou 22
Red Card: Cedric Varrault 90+4
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,528
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Diego Contento 44og
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Nicolas Pallois 66
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 22,962
- - -
Saturday, October 15
Montpellier HSC 3 Rodrigue Ninga 2,77, Steve Mounie 65
Red Card: Steve Mounie 71
Caen 2 Alaeddine Yahia 8, Ivan Santini 69
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 14,456
- - -
Bastia 1 Thievy Bifouma 45
Angers SCO 2 Famara Diedhiou 26,56
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,303
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Pierre-Yves Hamel 80
Nantes 2 Yacine Bammou 42, Guillaume Gillet 74
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,458
- - -
En Avant de Guingamp 1 Sloan Privat 32
Lille 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,636
- - -
AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Alou Diarra 55
Paris St Germain 2 Lucas Moura 13, Edinson Cavani 18
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 19,524
- - -
Friday, October 14
Nice 2 Paul Baysse 5, Jean Michel Seri 76
Missed penalty: Mario Balotelli 81
Olympique Lyon 0
Red Card: Nabil Fekir 28
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,139
- - -
Toulouse 3 Oscar Trejo 65, Martin Braithwaite 84,87
Monaco 1 Valere Germain 3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,602
- - -