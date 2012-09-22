Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Stade de Reims 2 Gaaetan Courtet 7, Diego 61pen AS Nancy 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,413 - - - Stade Brest 2 Jonathan Ayite 61, Eden Ben Basat 77pen Valenciennes 1 Mathieu Dossevi 11 Red Card: Gil 76 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,627 - - - FC Lorient 1 Kevin Monnet-Paquet 89 Red Card: Gregory Bourillon 66 Nice 1 Camel Meriem 40 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,873 - - - Toulouse 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 23, Ali Ahamada 90+6 Stade Rennes 2 Jonathan Pitroipa 9, Mevlut Erding 65 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 13,022 - - - Sochaux 3 Sebastien Roudet 8, Tape Mousse Doubai 54, Cedric Bakambu 70 Missed penalty: Sebastien Corchia 65 ES Troyes AC 1 Julien Faussurier 34 Red Card: Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 56 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,813 - - - Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 4 Jeremy Menez 6, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 40,90, Blaise Matuidi 72 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 16,054 - - - Friday, September 21 Montpellier HSC 1 Souleymane Camara 70 St Etienne 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 45+3 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,666 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Girondins Bordeaux v Ajaccio (1200) Olympique Marseille v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1500) Lille v Olympique Lyon (1900)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
