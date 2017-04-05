Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 5 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Wednesday Metz 0 Olympique Lyon 3 Alexandre Lacazette 59, Jordan Ferri 87, Corentin Tolisso 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 0 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 7 Lille v Nice (1845) Saturday, April 8 Angers SCO v Monaco (1500) AS Nancy-Lorraine v Stade Rennes (1800) Dijon FCO v Bastia (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Metz (1800) Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1800) Caen v Montpellier HSC (1800) Sunday, April 9 Toulouse v Olympique Marseille (1300) St Etienne v Nantes (1500) Paris St Germain v En Avant de Guingamp (1900)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17