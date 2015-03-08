Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Montpellier HSC 1 Lucas Barrios 6 Missed penalty: Lucas Barrios 81 Olympique Lyon 5 Alexandre Lacazette 30pen,90+4, Nabil Fekir 40,72, Corentin Tolisso 90+1 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 16,431 - - - En Avant Guingamp 0 Lille 1 Nolan Roux 51 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,639 - - - St Etienne 2 Yohan Mollo 74, Max Gradel 90 FC Lorient 0 Red Card: Didier Ndong 67 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,921 - - - Saturday, March 7 Bastia 2 Guillaume Gillet 26, Giovanni Sio 68 Nice 1 Carlos Eduardo 18 Red Card: Gregoire Puel 44, Souleymane Diawara 83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 13,777 - - - Stade de Reims 3 Gregory Bourillon 14, Aissa Mandi 16, David Ngog 59 Nantes 1 Ismael Bangoura 77 Red Card: Chaker Alhadhur 44 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 15,261 - - - Stade Rennes 1 Paul-Georges Ntep 19 Metz 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,174 - - - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Modou Sougou 78 Monaco 3 Anthony Martial 18, Kassim Abdallah 34og, Almamy Toure 60 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Caen 1 Sloan Privat 72 Red Card: Lenny Nangis 31 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Diego Rolan 69,90+5pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,067 - - - Paris St Germain 4 David Luiz 43, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 60pen, Blaise Matuidi 80, Javier Pastore 82 Racing Lens 1 Yoann Touzghar 68 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,279 - - - Friday, March 6 Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 76 Olympique Marseille 6 Michy Batshuayi 2,44, Baptiste Aloe 6, Francois Moubandje 20og, Andre Ayew 78, Andre-Pierre Gignac 89 Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 19,001 - - -
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S