Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Feb 22 Summaries from Ligue 1 on Wednesday Sochaux 0 Lille 1 Nolan Roux 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,000 - - - St Etienne 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 57,69,90, Bakary Sako 88 FC Lorient 2 Arnold Mvuemba 50pen, Mathias Autret 75 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000 - - - Caen 2 Kandia Traore 71, Livio Nabab 77 Auxerre 1 Roy Contout 61 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - -
Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 25 Auxerre v St Etienne (1800) Ajaccio v Dijon FCO (1800) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v AS Nancy (1800) Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1800) Nice v Caen (1800) Valenciennes v FC Lorient (1800) Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (2000) Sunday, February 26 Stade Brest v Olympique Marseille (1600) Toulouse v Sochaux (1600) Stade Rennes v Lille (2000)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.