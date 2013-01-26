Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 26
Stade de Reims 1 Grzegorz Krychowiak 74
Missed penalty: Gaaetan Courtet 40
Toulouse 1 Etienne Capoue 56
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,522
- - -
AS Nancy 2 Paul Alo'o Efoulou 36, Sebastien Puygrenier 71
FC Lorient 1 Jeremie Aliadiere 50
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,011
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Emanuel Herrera 28, John Utaka 34
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 14,528
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Daniel Wass 53
Ajaccio 1 Dennis Oliech 36
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,601
- - -
ES Troyes AC 2 Fabien Camus 44, Stephane Darbion 54
Stade Brest 1 Eden Ben Basat 61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,732
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Kevin Theophile Catherine 59, Romain Alessandrini 88
Olympique Marseille 2 Andre Ayew 37, Jordan Ayew 83
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,258
- - -
Friday, January 25
Valenciennes 0
Olympique Lyon 2 Gueida Fofana 8, Bafetimbi Gomis 28
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 14,412
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 27
St Etienne v Bastia (1300)
Nice v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
Paris St Germain v Lille (2000)