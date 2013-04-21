April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 21
Paris St Germain 3 Jeremy Menez 10, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 65pen, Clement Chantome 88
Nice 0
Red Card: David Ospina 63
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,000
- - -
Stade de Reims 0
Valenciennes 1 Gregory Pujol 57
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,095
- - -
AS Nancy 3 Paul Alo'o Efoulou 21, Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 65,80
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Saber Khlifa 34
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,067
- - -
Toulouse 0
FC Lorient 1 Jeremie Aliadiere 77
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,597
- - -
Sochaux 2 Ryad Boudebouz 34pen, Cedric Bakambu 64
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Mariano 51, Cheick Tidiane Diabate 78
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,358
- - -
Bastia 1 Wahbi Khazri 47
Lille 2 Lucas Digne 85, Marko Basa 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,436
- - -
Saturday, April 20
Olympique Marseille 1 Benoit Cheyrou 45+1
Stade Brest 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,316
- - -
Friday, April 19
Montpellier HSC 1 Younes Belhanda 41
Olympique Lyon 2 Lisandro Lopez 29, Clement Grenier 90+3
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 19,570
- - -