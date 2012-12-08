Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
AS Nancy 1 Jordan Loties 31
Valenciennes 1 Massadio Haidara 73og
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,862
- - -
Montpellier HSC 3 John Utaka 28, Remy Cabella 32, Younes Belhanda 67
Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 11,258
- - -
ES Troyes AC 1 Stephane Darbion 31
Nice 1 Dario Cvitanich 90+1
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,162
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Julien Feret 62, Romain Alessandrini 69
Stade Brest 2 Benoit Lesoimier 71, Charlison Benschop 87
Red Card: Ahmed Kantari 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,871
- - -
Sochaux 1 Yassin Mikari 64
Red Card: Loic Poujol 79
Lille 1 Nolan Roux 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,948
- - -
Paris St Germain 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 28, Ezequiel Lavezzi 31, Thiago Motta 84, Kevin Gameiro 86
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,276
- - -
Friday, December 7
Toulouse 0
Bastia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,702
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
Stade de Reims v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)
Olympique Marseille v FC Lorient (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)