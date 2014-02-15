Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 15
FC Lorient 1 Wesley Lautoa 41
Red Card: Alain Traore 24
Toulouse 3 Wissam Ben Yedder 59, Serge Aurier 73, Martin Braithwaite 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,875
- - -
Nice 0
Nantes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,014
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Nicolas de Preville 64
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,702
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Ola Toivonen 10,65
Montpellier HSC 2 Daniel Congre 54, Souleymane Camara 90
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,353
- - -
Sochaux 1 Stophira Sunzu 84
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,349
- - -
Bastia 0
Monaco 2 James Rodriguez 45,77
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,816
- - -
Friday, February 14
Paris St Germain 3 Ezequiel Lavezzi 18, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 50, Gary Kagelmacher 52og
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,727
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 16
Olympique Lyon v Ajaccio (1300)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Lille (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (2000)