Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Olympique Marseille 1 Rod Fanni 70
Paris St Germain 5 Marquinhos 6, Edinson Cavani 16, Lucas Moura 50, Julian Draxler 61, Blaise Matuidi 72
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 65,252
- - -
Olympique Lyon 5 Memphis Depay 43,53, Ivan Balliu 74og, Alexandre Lacazette 78, Mathieu Valbuena 90+2
Metz 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,488
- - -
St Etienne 0
Caen 1 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 33
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,196
- - -
Saturday, February 25
Angers SCO 3 Karl Toko Ekambi 18,57, Gregory Bourillon 78
Bastia 0
Red Card: Yannick Cahuzac 75
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,205
- - -
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,323
- - -
Lille 2 Nicolas De Preville 66pen, Eder 67
Red Card: Julian Palmieri 80, Rio Mavuba 90+2
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Valentin Vada 16, Adam Ounas 78,82
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,772
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Giovanni Sio 19
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,791
- - -
En Avant de Guingamp 1 Etienne Didot 90
Monaco 2 Kamil Glik 24, Fabinho 86pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,912
- - -
Friday, February 24
Nice 2 Mickael Le Bihan 68,85
Montpellier HSC 1 Steve Mounie 9
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,998
- - -
Nantes 3 Yacine Bammou 3, Emiliano Sala 59pen, Felipe Pardo 79
Dijon FCO 1 Leo Dubois 37og
Red Card: Lois Diony 85
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 19,915
- - -