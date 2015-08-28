Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday En Avant Guingamp 2 Sloan Privat 72, Nicolas Benezet 89 Missed penalty: Sloan Privat 3 Olympique Marseille 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Caen v Olympique Lyon (1500) Angers SCO v Nice (1800) ES Troyes AC v Montpellier HSC (1800) Lille v GFC Ajaccio (1800) Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1800) Stade de Reims v FC Lorient (1800) Sunday, August 30 St Etienne v Bastia (1200) Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1500) Monaco v Paris St Germain (1900)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina