May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Ligue 1 on
Sunday.
AS Nancy 3 Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 6,21, Yohan
Mollo 44
Missed penalty: Andre Luiz 90
St Etienne 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 39,
Laurent Batlles 70
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Montpellier HSC 1 Karim Ait Fana 90+4
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Olympique Marseille 3 Rod Fanni 33, Cesar Azpilicueta 54,
Andre-Pierre Gignac 89
Auxerre 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Abdoulaye Meite 28
Toulouse 1 Amadou Soukouna 44
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Nice 1 Nemanja Pejcinovic 34
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Nemanja Pejcinovic 13og
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 9,000
- - -
Caen 1 Benjamin Nivet 58
Sochaux 3 Sloan Privat 26, Loic Poujol 39,
Tape Mousse Doubai 90+3
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Ribeiro Eduardo 58pen
Red Card: Anthony Lippini 90+1
Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 54
Red Card: Yoann Gourcuff 50
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,000
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Bruno Grougi 40
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Paris St Germain 3 Nene 47,57,65pen
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,000
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Yoan Gouffran 90+2pen
Red Card: Henrique 85
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000
- - -