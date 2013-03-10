March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 10
Olympique Lyon 0
Olympique Marseille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,819
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 57
Bastia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,963
- - -
Nice 2 Stephane Bahoken 12,24
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 11,642
- - -
Saturday, March 9
Stade Brest 0
Toulouse 1 Adrien Rabiot 45
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,913
- - -
Valenciennes 1 Maor Melikson 24
Lille 3 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 55, Tulio De Melo 82, Benoit Pedretti 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,451
- - -
ES Troyes AC 4 Corentin Jean 7,70, Julien Faussurier 55, Mohamed Yattara 90
Stade de Reims 2 Nicolas de Preville 65, Odair Fortes 77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,559
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Ronald Zubar 75
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,344
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 5 Cedric Barbosa 44,74, Saber Khlifa 64pen,78, Kevin Berigaud 71
Sochaux 1 Cedric Bakambu 53
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,770
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 59,62
AS Nancy 1 Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 37
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,000
- - -
Friday, March 8
Stade Rennes 2 Romain Danze 44, Julien Feret 51
St Etienne 2 Yohan Mollo 45+1, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 65
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,499
- - -