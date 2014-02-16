Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 16
St Etienne 1 Brandao 90+2
Olympique Marseille 1 Nicolas N'Koulou 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,024
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Kevin Berigaud 15, Cedric Mongongu 64pen
Lille 2 Divock Origi 23, Ryan Mendes Da Graca 90+3
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 9,369
- - -
Olympique Lyon 3 Gueida Fofana 43, Jimmy Briand 68, Bafetimbi Gomis 90
Ajaccio 1 Dennis Oliech 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,103
- - -
Saturday, February 15
FC Lorient 1 Wesley Lautoa 41
Red Card: Alain Traore 24
Toulouse 3 Wissam Ben Yedder 59, Serge Aurier 73, Martin Braithwaite 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,875
- - -
Nice 0
Nantes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,014
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Nicolas de Preville 64
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,702
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Ola Toivonen 10,65
Montpellier HSC 2 Daniel Congre 54, Souleymane Camara 90
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,353
- - -
Sochaux 1 Stophira Sunzu 84
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,349
- - -
Bastia 0
Monaco 2 James Rodriguez 45,77
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,816
- - -
Friday, February 14
Paris St Germain 3 Ezequiel Lavezzi 18, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 50, Gary Kagelmacher 52og
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,727
- - -