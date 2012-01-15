Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday. Olympique Marseille 2 Loic Remy 61,83 Lille 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - -
Played on Saturday Girondins Bordeaux 2 Jussie 6, Nicolas Maurice-Belay 13 Valenciennes 1 Foued Kadir 53 Red card: Nicolas Isimat Mirin 63 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 16,274 - - - St Etienne 1 Kurt Zouma 77 Sochaux 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,222 - - - Ajaccio 2 Ribeiro Eduardo 27, Fousseni Diawara 33 Red card: Samuel Bouhours 39, Arnaud Maire 42 Auxerre 1 Dennis Oliech 14 Red card: Anthony Le Tallec 22 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 5,522 - - - Stade Brest 1 Eden Ben Basat 6 Nice 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,997 - - - Caen 0 Stade Rennes 2 Jires Ekoko 22, Victor Montano 65 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,785 - - - Dijon FCO 3 Benjamin Corgnet 42, Brice Jovial 50,56 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Yannick Sagbo 76 Red card: Eric Tie Bi 20 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,565 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Olivier Giroud 62 Olympique Lyon 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,889 - - - AS Nancy 2 Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 14, Salif Sane 83 FC Lorient 2 Mathieu Coutadeur 62, Joel Campbell 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,500 - - - Paris St Germain 3 Nene 38,68, Javier Pastore 56 Toulouse 1 Daniel Braaten 88 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,669 - - - (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.