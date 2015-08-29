Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Angers SCO 1 Thomas Mangani 24
Nice 1 Valere Germain 56
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,485
- - -
Stade de Reims 4 Gaetan Charbonnier 23, Nicolas de Preville 54, Grejohn Kyei 66, Atila Turan 85
FC Lorient 1 Denis Bouanga 48
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,041
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,094
- - -
Stade Rennes 3 Steeve Yago 17og, Sylvain Armand 67, Giovanni Sio 90
Missed penalty: Sylvain Armand 67
Toulouse 1 Martin Braithwaite 5
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,560
- - -
Lille 1 Sofiane Boufal 23
GFC Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,138
- - -
Caen 0
Red Card: Damien Da Silva 74
Olympique Lyon 4 Nabil Fekir 19,44,57, Claudio Beauvue 87
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 19,795
- - -
Friday, August 28
En Avant Guingamp 2 Sloan Privat 72, Nicolas Benezet 89
Missed penalty: Sloan Privat 3
Olympique Marseille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,022
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
St Etienne v Bastia (1200)
Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1500)
Monaco v Paris St Germain (1900)