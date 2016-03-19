Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 12 Gyirmot 0 Videoton FC 1 Mezokovesd 2 Debrecen 1 MTK Hungaria 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Paks 3 Ferencvaros 1 Tuesday, April 11 Diosgyor 2 Honved 0 Vasas Budapest 2 Ujpest 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 26 14 6 6 51 22 48 -------------