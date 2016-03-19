March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 19
Olympique Lyon 2 Gaetan Perrin 83, Alexandre Lacazette 90+4pen
Nantes 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,505
- - -
Caen 2 Alaeddine Yahia 35, Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 54
ES Troyes AC 1 Thiago Xavier 22
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,585
- - -
Lille 1 Morgan Amalfitano 17
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,736
- - -
Stade de Reims 0
En Avant Guingamp 1 Younousse Sankhare 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,433
- - -
Angers SCO 5 Billy Ketkeophomphone 14, Thomas Mangani 33,90+1pen, Romain Saiss 39, Cheikh Ndoye 81
FC Lorient 1 Abdul Majeed Waris 41
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 11,553
- - -
St Etienne 3 Nolan Roux 74, Oussama Tannane 80, Valentin Eysseric 84
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,037
- - -
Friday, March 18
Olympique Marseille 2 Florian Thauvin 20, Rolando 50
Stade Rennes 5 Yoann Gourcuff 4,59, Fallou Diagne 9, Ousmane Dembele 14, Giovanni Sio 77
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 40,077
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 20
Girondins Bordeaux v Bastia (1300)
Nice v GFC Ajaccio (1600)
Paris St Germain v Monaco (2000)