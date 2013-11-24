Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 24
Nantes 0
Monaco 1 Mounir Obbadi 70
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,195
- - -
Nice 0
St Etienne 1 Mevlut Erding 23
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,360
- - -
Lille 1 Pape Ndiaye Souare 84
Toulouse 0
Red Card: Oscar Trejo 56
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,433
- - -
Saturday, November 23
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Red Card: Fabrice Ehret 58
FC Lorient 4 Vincent Aboubakar 6,13, Abdoulaye Sadio Diallo 82, Yann Jouffre 87pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 8,282
- - -
Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 16
Valenciennes 1 Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 66
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,202
- - -
Montpellier HSC 1 Remy Cabella 69
En Avant Guingamp 1 Thibault Giresse 77pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,827
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik 63
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,465
- - -
Sochaux 1 Emmanuel Mayuka 74
Bastia 1 Ryad Boudebouz 31
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,551
- - -
Stade de Reims 0
Missed penalty: Grzegorz Krychowiak 68
Paris St Germain 3 Lucas Moura 24, Jeremy Menez 60, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 90
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,666
- - -
Friday, November 22
Ajaccio 1 Grendy Perozo 31
Olympique Marseille 3 Dimitri Payet 27, Andre-Pierre Gignac 39, Florian Thauvin 58
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 6,846
- - -