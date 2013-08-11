Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 11
En Avant Guingamp 1 Mustapha Yatabare 74
Missed penalty: Mustapha Yatabare 52
Olympique Marseille 3 Andre-Pierre Gignac 2, Dimitri Payet 4,16
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 18,155
- - -
Ajaccio 0
Red Card: Benjamin Andre 90+1
St Etienne 1 Brandao 34
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,948
- - -
Saturday, August 10
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Monaco 2 Emmanuel Riviere 82, Radamel Falcao 86
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,158
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Fabrice Ehret 4
Sochaux 1 Roy Contout 54
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,287
- - -
Lille 1 Divock Origi 13
FC Lorient 0
Red Card: Lamine Gassama 83
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,362
- - -
Olympique Lyon 4 Alexandre Lacazette 13,68, Clement Grenier 54, Yoann Gourcuff 90+2
Nice 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,552
- - -
Nantes 2 Filip Djordjevic 23, Julian Palmieri 90+1og
Red Card: Jordan Veretout 65
Bastia 0
Red Card: Ilan 70
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,727
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Vincent Pajot 9, Mevlut Erding 84
Stade de Reims 1 Grzegorz Krychowiak 45
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,068
- - -
Valenciennes 3 Maor Melikson 37pen, Jose Saez 52, Gregory Pujol 90+3
Toulouse 0
Red Card: Uros Spajic 35
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,261
- - -
Friday, August 9
Montpellier HSC 1 Remy Cabella 10
Red Card: Abdelhamid El Kaoutari 72
Paris St Germain 1 Maxwell 60
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,717
- - -